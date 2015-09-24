As I recall: a Shelburne High School flashback

By Dorothy Cole

I always look forward to the weekly arrival of the Shelburne News to learn what is going on in town. Imagine my surprise when I turned to page six in the July 16, 2015, edition to see pictures of the Class of 1955 of Shelburne High School graduates who were planning their 60th Reunion.

Flashback to Sept. 1943:

The Misses Gladys Gorton, Evelyn Young, and I, Dorothy Franklin, were seated at the kitchen table in the upstairs of the Methodist Parsonage—our home for the year. We were the new schoolmarms at Shelburne, and were making plans for the first day of school, only three days away.

We had signed our contracts for the annual salary of $800—payable at $80 per month for ten months—there was no school in July or August. We were required by law to display the American flag in our classrooms and to keep the daily attendance register. We also were expected to abstain from alcohol, tobacco, or profanity. Armed with these Dos and Don’ts, we assumed our duties on that first day after Labor Day.

I loved my sunny first and second grade classroom, and I loved the two dozen or so six- and seven-year-olds eagerly awaiting to begin their school adventures. It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to teach.

Among those dear little faces were the ones who would be the SHS Class of 1955: Jimmy St. George, Betty MacDonald, Glenna Gervia, Johnny Clark and the other members of that illustrious class. I wish that others of their early teachers were here today to see how well our “kids” have turned out.

I taught first and second grades for three years. During that time, I turned 21 and was registered to vote by Dr. Norton’s wife, Mrs. Julia Norton, who was Town Clerk. I proudly cast my first ballot at the Shelburne Town Meeting of 1944.

Shelburne was a bustling community during those WWII years of the 1940s; but we faced shortages of many items, as did towns all over the country. Gasoline was in short supply and was strictly rationed. To save on gas, we patronized Howard Miller’s bus, which was a large seven passenger car. Miller made three or four trips into Burlington daily, except Sunday. These trips were often crowded, especially the last return trip at 5:30pm. Then it was frequently necessary to sit on each other’s laps in order to crowd everyone in. Those were jolly trips.

We also rode the Rutland Rattler, as the passenger train from Rutland to Burlington was fondly known. It was scary dark getting off at the Shelburne station on the last trip back from Burlington at 10:30pm. There were only five or six houses between the tracks and the main street, and they were seldom lighted due to the late hour. So we three teachers would clutch our shopping bags and run that block to the security of the lights of the main street.

Blood donations were much needed and citizens were encouraged to give. Harris Maeck, of Tracy & Maeck’s Store, regularly drove a group of us up to Mary Fletcher Hospital to donate. I had type O-negative blood which was much in demand, and I was glad to help the troops in that manner.

The Shelburne Shipyard was busy building sub chasers during this time. Rev. Lynwood Smith brought the three of us teachers over to the harbor to witness the launching of one of these boats. It was an impressive sight.

In addition to gasoline, there were food shortages faced by those of us on the home front. Sugar was scarce, coffee was contained chicory; also meat, butter, and many canned foods were rationed. Everyone had a garden.

No new cars, trucks, or farm equipment were built for about five years. Factories were re-tooled to produce Jeeps and other Armed Forces vehicles. Mechanics worked long hours keeping our modes of work and transport mobile—some said “with baling wire and chewing gum.”

Nylons for the ladies were seldom available. A shipment of factory-seconds sold out at J.C. Penney’s in a matter of minutes, one pair to a customer.

In spite of not always good war news and the shortages, our daily lives were full and lively. The three churches (St. Catherine’s Catholic, Trinity Episcopal, and Methodist) had delicious chicken pie suppers and other seasonal banquets. Whist parties at the Town Hall were well attended. At the school there were dances, plays, and athletic competitions.

The three movie theaters in Burlington, the Majestic, Strong, and Flynn (there may have been a fourth) showed the latest movies, plus the latest war news. UVM, Trinity College, and St. Michael’s presented a variety of plays, musicals, and lectures. We worked hard, but we certainly knew how and where to relax.

My two-year probationary period ended successfully, and I received my permanent teaching certification. I then celebrated another milestone by becoming Mrs. Allen Cole. When our two sons were born, I took leave from teaching to be at home with them. After that hiatus, I came back to the exciting world of Junior High School, and the onrush of the electronic age. But thereby hangs another tale.

Dorothy Cole taught various grades at the Village School from 1943 to 1984. All of her former students wish her a very happy birthday on Sept. 28.