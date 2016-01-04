Oasis Hotstone Spa target of police probe

The Oasis Hotstone Spa in Shelburne recently re-opened its doors after a criminal probe by local and county law enforcement officials that has now expanded to include the U.S. attorney’s Office.

Last November, the company shut its doors after the Shelburne Police and investigators from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations arrived with warrants in hand to search the premises.

The 3762 Shelburne Road property is owned by Jacques Landry. When reached by phone, Landry referred to a conversation he had with his attorney that the business owner of Oasis Hotstone Spa won’t be charged with a crime. Landry said he plans on keeping Oasis Hot Stone Spa as a tenant in the plaza, and hasn’t received any complaints from Shelburne residents about the business’ activities.

Shelburne Police Sgt. Al Fortin said his department received about half-a-dozen citizen complaints about the business last year. “The alleged crimes were of a sexual nature,” Fortin said.

CUSI is the lead agency in a criminal investigation, Fortin said.

The spa’s website is home to a 30-second video featuring young, scantily-clad women posing in sexually provocative positions.

Landry received notice of a zoning violation from Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo in a letter dated Nov. 17, 2015, explaining the violations that centered on land development at the site. Specifically, the Oasis Hotstone Spa that had been converted into a residential use. Colangelo said a permit is needed when property use is changed. Landry acknowledged that the business also was used as a residence.

Colangelo said the violations were remedied and Shelburne wouldn’t pursue legal action. If similar violations occur within a 12-month period, Landry will not be entitled to a further notice of violation before the town pursues additional enforcement proceedings.

Sgt. Michael Warren, director of Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, said the investigation is continuing. He declined to discuss the investigation and said a press release will be issued when the case is wrapped up, and he had no timeline for the probe.

An Oasis Hot Stone Spa’s receptionist confirmed the business was open, but said the spa’s owner or manger were not available for comment. Daily hours are 10am to 10pm, according to their website.