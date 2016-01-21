Vermont turkey hunters had a successful year

Vermont wild turkey hunters had safe and successful spring and fall hunting seasons in 2015, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

A total of 5,874 turkeys were taken by hunters during Vermont’s three hunting seasons: the spring youth hunt, the regular May spring season, and the fall hunt.

Young turkey hunters mentored by experienced hunters took 510 bearded turkeys, which are almost always males, during the youth turkey hunt on the weekend before the regular spring season.

Hunters took 4,460 bearded turkeys in the May 1-31 regular spring turkey season.

Fall turkey hunting during October and November produced 904 male and female turkeys.

“Although turkey reproduction was above average in 2015 and on par with the average in 2014, severe winters and wet springs over the past couple years may have contributed to a lower than average harvest this fall,” said wild turkey project leader Amy Alfieri. “In addition, a highly variable mast production year this fall may have made turkeys harder to finder in some areas.”

Vermont’s wild turkey population is estimated at 45,000 to 60,000 birds.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife also reports that no turkey hunting-related shooting incidents were reported for the fourth consecutive year.

For more information regarding Vermont’s wild turkeys visit Vermont Fish &Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.