Komen Snowshoe for the Cure at Stratton Mountain

Komen Vermont-New Hampshire is proud to announce that their 14th annual snowshoe fundraising event, Snowshoe for the Cure, will take place Sunday, Feb. 28 at Stratton Mountain.

Thirteen years of snowshoeing at Stratton, the event’s host-mountain since its inception and this year’s presenting sponsor, has raised more than $750,000 for Komen VT-NH. Seventy-five percent of those funds, a very respectable $563,000, give or take, has stayed local, funding breast health initiatives, great and small, in Vermont and New Hampshire. The remaining 25% was dedicated to Komen’s global breast cancer research programs.

Over the affiliate’s 23-year history, thanks to events like the Snowshoe for the Cure, more than $7 million has been raised and granted to programs and organizations that serve the needs of local women and men, and their families, joined in the fight against breast cancer.

This is a family-friendly, high-energy, good-time event. There will be a free Snowshoe Dash for the 5-and-younger set, so be sure to bring the kids, and no snowshoe experience is required. As a matter of fact, snowshoes aren’t even required; free loaner snowshoes will be available from Snowshoe for the Cure’s official snowshoe partner, Tubbs, but only while they last, so if you’ve got a pair, bring a pair.

Teams, silly attire and out-and-out costumes, the pinker the better, balloons optional, are encouraged, and individual and team fundraising is very much encouraged. Prizes will be awarded to the day’s top fundraisers. There will be a pre-event Zumba warm-up, which is as much fun to watch as it is to participate in, and each registrant will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Volunteers are needed so, if you like the whole idea of SFTC, you enjoy being outside in wintery weather, but you’re not too sure about the whole snowshoeing thing, step right up and volunteer.

Register and volunteer now at www.komenvtnh.org or at (802) 362-2733.