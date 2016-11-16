Veterans Monument Committee leads celebration

The Shelburne Veterans Monument Committee celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony last Friday at the Trinity Episcopal Church. Originally scheduled to take place at the Veterans Monument, the event was moved indoors because of high winds. Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert led the ceremony, which featured Susan Sussman of Senator Leahy’s office and the fifth-grade chorus from the Rick Marcotte Central School in South Burlington. Sussman presented the Veterans Monument Committee with an American flag that was flown over the United States Capitol Building. The flag replaces the one that was stolen from the Veterans Monument this past summer. That flag was also flown over the U.S. Capitol.