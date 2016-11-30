Craig Bailey: Spreading the music of Pink Floyd

It was at Ithaca College in the 1980s that Craig Bailey got his first introduction to Pink Floyd. “A friend gave me a cassette tape made from an LP of Dark Side of the Moon,” he recalls. “I was pretty clueless. I thought it was the name of a person, not a band.” Bailey became an ardent fan of the British rock group, eventually starting a Pink Floyd-themed show for his college radio station. Today, the Shelburne resident produces a weekly radio show called Floydian Slip, which is aired around the world.

Returning home to Vermont after graduating with a major in television and radio, Bailey got a job at WDEV where a Pink Floyd show was not an option, but in 1994 he signed on with a new station called WEXP and provided an hour’s worth of Pink Floyd programming. When that station folded after a year, he moved to what was then called Champ 101.3, where his show aired for 14 years. When that station changed formats in 2009, Bailey began producing the show from his home and syndicating it on his own. There are currently 77 radio stations carrying Floydian Slip, with two in Vermont but others as far as Canada, Malta, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The show is particularly popular in Hawaii, where it is aired on three different stations.

Bailey admits he was basically giving the program away when he started working on his own. Radio stations generally don’t pay for programming, but rather expect programs to come with their own advertisers. Two years ago, life became easier when Bailey signed on with a Cleveland-based company that sells advertising space for him. They provide a schedule and recordings of the advertisements, and he intersperses them into his broadcast. Floydian Slip is a labor of love, but it’s not enough to pay the bills, so Bailey works as a web developer at Signal Advertising, a firm formerly based in Montpelier which is now a virtual enterprise with all employees working from their homes.

While some might think it would be difficult to keep coming up with material for Floydian Slip, Bailey points out the band has been in existence since the mid-1960s and has dozens of albums. “It’s not that hard to get a variety of music,” he said, “and if you really keep your ear to the ground, you’ll find that they are in the news regularly. There is also something to talk about.”

On Nov. 11, Pink Floyd released a boxed set containing previously unreleased music. A N.Y. company called Joy Ride Media hired Bailey to create a special show to honor that release. The program will air between mid-November and mid-December.

Last summer, Bailey recorded his 1,000th show and noted that doing it has changed his relationship with the band’s music. “When I started doing this I had no idea I’d be doing it thirty years later,” he said. “I’m still a fan but people might be surprised to learn that I haven’t put on a Pink Floyd album for fun in ages.” Still, Bailey has no plans to end his weekly show. “Until I stop getting subscribers or stop enjoying it, I’ll keep doing it,” he said.