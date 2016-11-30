CVU girls and boys soccer players named to All-State team

The Vermont Soccer Coaches Association has released its list of All-State soccer players and there are a handful of familiar names earning Division I honors.

Three CVU girls soccer players and three Redhawk boys have been named to the D-I All-State team.

Senior Sierra Morton, a midfielder, was named to the first team, as were back Hanna Swett, and midfield/defense Natalie Durieux. Swett and Durieux are both juniors for a CVU girls team that went 12-3-2 and fell in the D-I semifinals, losing in a shootout to eventual champs Burr and Burton.

Three Redhawk boys were also named to the all-state team, including team captain and senior Trey Tomasi. Seniors Joe Parento and Brock Werner both earned first-team mentions, along with Tomasi, a defenseman. In fact, all of the CVU honorees were part of the vaunted back line.

The Redhawks finished the season the D-I semifinals, falling to eventual champ Burlington in double overtime, and wrapped up with a 12-3-2 record.

Morton and Tomasi were also nominated for All-American and All-New England honors by the VSCA.

Times Argus reporter Jamie Biggam was given the Media Award by the VSCA, while Burr and Burton coach Suzanne Mears was named the D-/II girls Coach of the Year and Harwood’s Don Haddox was given the boys D-II boys Coach of the Year award.