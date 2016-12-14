The Fuel We Burn

The fuels we use, how they are stored, used, and remade during exercise and at rest is one of my favorite exercise topics. I compare it to the types of fuel we use for different types of motor vehicles: jet fuel for jets, high-octane gas for race cars, and regular gas for everyday use. And just like our vehicles, our bodies convert chemical energy into physical energy. Our wheels turn and our muscles contract.

Our Energy Systems

We have three basic systems that produce energy in our muscles at rest and with exercise. All three systems are always in use with any exercise; however, depending on the intensity and duration of our exercise, different systems become the main source of our energy.

The phosphagen system is our high-intensity exercise system. It happens in our cells and without the use of oxygen molecules to break down a very important molecule: adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Exercise that is very intense like running up a hill at your top speed requires an instant and very powerful source of energy. During that short run of six to 30 seconds, the body breaks down the ATP, which releases high-energy molecules that make our muscles contract quickly and with great force. However, we quickly deplete that available ATP and have to slow down or stop. It takes the muscles three to five minutes to replenish the ATP in the cell. That is why a weightlifter or sprinter needs to rest longer in between intense exercise training bouts.

Glycolysis, Fast and Slow

Glycolysis is the breakdown of our carbohydrates: glycogen that is stored in the muscle, or glucose delivered by the blood. Glycolysis produces ATP, which supplies high energy for exercise and also aids in the processes of the other energy system. Fast glycolysis provides energy for fairly high-intensity exercise lasting about two minutes, like a steep climb at a fast walking pace. Slow glycolysis provides energy for less intense exercise like a slow steep hike or a low-intensity aerobics class. Both fast and slow glycolysis happen in the cell without the use of the oxygen molecule (anaerobic), most of the time. Don’t confuse that with not breathing, as you certainly are.

Oxidative (Aerobic)

The oxidative system produces ATP at rest and during low-intensity exercise, using carbohydrates and fat as a source of energy. Protein can be used, but that happens with starvation or long durations of low-intensity exercise. High-intensity aerobic exercise like running a mile will use mainly carbohydrates, while running a marathon or walking a mile will use mainly fat as a source of energy. Both activities are at an intensity where the muscle can use the oxygen molecule to burn fuel and make the muscle contract.

Fun Facts

ATP is a very important molecule as it helps the other energy systems function and needs to be constantly replenished during exercise.

Zero to six seconds of very intense exercise uses ATP via the phosphagen system.

Six to 30 seconds of intense exercise uses the fast glycolytic and phosphagen systems.

Thirty seconds to two minutes of heavy exercise uses the fast glycolytic system.

Two to three minutes of moderate exercise uses the fast and slow glycolytic.

Three minutes or longer use the oxidative system.

Carbohydrates are stored as glycogen and blood glucose. One molecule of glucose makes 38 ATP during fairly intense exercise.

Fats are burned during low-level oxidative exercise, and one molecule produces 463 ATP. Fat can be good.

E-mail me with your questions or thoughts: mikedee@deept.com

Mike Dee, P.T. is one of the owners of DEEPT located in South Burlington, Shelburne and Hinesburg. Deept.com. Mike has been practicing physical therapy for 30 years and has held certifications by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) as a: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).