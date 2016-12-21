2018 budget, new library design lead Selectboard meeting

With 2016 not yet in the rearview mirror, what might the budget look like for fiscal year 2018? An initial look at next fiscal year’s budget was presented at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Selectboard. It was one of several items addressed during the session, which lasted over three hours.

The issue of a request by Housing Vermont and Champlain Housing Trust that the Town accept Harrington Village infrastructure was continued from a previous meeting. After discussion, board members decided that the issue would be continued until Mar. 27 in order to clean up some of the inconsistent language contained within the agreement documents. The board decided, however, to provide an easing of some financial burden by voting to reduce the bonding requirement by 90%.

Town Manager Joe Colangelo made an initial presentation of the FY2018 budget. He praised staff and department heads for their efforts in creating it, saying that he is fortunate to work with such great people.

The total expenditures in the version presented at the Dec. 13 meeting was $8,088,321. The property tax revenue required was $5,923,124. “We’ve done a lot of blood-letting to get to here,” Colangelo said of the numbers.

Tuesday’s meeting was a first look. The regular meeting was followed by an all-day budget session on Dec. 14, after which the document would return to Colangelo’s domain and be repackaged.

Library Director Lara Keenan and Andrea Murray of Vermont Integrated Architecture reviewed updated plans regarding the new building, dubbed “The Scoop” for its features that are designed to draw people to it.

“We’ve done a lot of rounds of refining,” Murray said. The result is a space, attached to the historic Town Hall, that is meant to be “eternally flexible” and that can adjust to changing times.

Upcoming steps include deciding what materials will be used in the construction of the building. This will help to determine the final cost of the project.

In a 4-1 vote, members authorized use of up to $500,000 from the Spear Street waterline bond for replacement of the problem line. The Water Commission had earlier accepted a bid of $344,544 made by Colchester-based All Seasons Excavating.

A second reading of proposed amendments to the parking ordinance for Martindale Road was made. A public hearing for Jan. 24 was warned.

Members voted to approve the Shelburne Rescue’s FEMA grant application for a power stretcher and lift. They also approved a payment from the Community Fund by the Social Services Committee.

The meeting wrapped up with discussion of a boundary dispute between Toni and Bill Supple and the Town of Shelburne that arose out of construction of a primitive path. The Supples attended the meeting with their surveyor, Terry Harris of Harris Surveying and Land Dispute Resolution.

The Supples presented a survey they had paid to have completed and requested that their costs be reimbursed. Harris’ survey was at odds with one done previously by a different surveyor for the Town.

It was decided that an attempt would be made to have the surveyors cooperate to determine correct boundaries. Issues of the path’s location and any potential compensation to the Supples will be decided later.