The costs of extraction: make companies pay it – Amanda Silva

Mining-related disasters have been a recurring environmental problem throughout human history in nearly every country around the world that has natural resources for humans to exploit, from South America to Asia, to right here in our own backyard. People and the environment have suffered as a result of the operations of mining and other extractive industries. Pipelines that are built to move gas and oil have been in the news quite a bit lately. These include the Keystone, the North Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Vermont Gas line across the lake and most recently across Hinesburg.

Environmental degradation, caused by the drilling, building of and laying the pipeline, as well as the damage caused by potential spills or leaks, is a real consequence of mining and pipeline disasters. Hence, beyond the current and unsuccessful reality of government and industry working together in order to avoid any lasting negative environmental impacts from the mining or drilling or piping, local as well as national and global ecological environmental policies designed to address this issue must hold companies accountable for the harms caused by pipeline and mining disasters.

By obliging the companies responsible for mining disasters to pay their true environmental cost would certainly be a step toward ensuring that the victims themselves were not footing the bill. This could be easily accomplished by requiring at every level of government necessary the permit fees and insurance and bonding requirements and tax policies to make it clear that a company’s wealth, even if it is earned lawfully and exists for no other purpose than human consumption, will not be earned off the backs of or at the expense of people or the environment. These types of financial requirements may not totally dis-incentivize the dangerous activities of mining or drilling and transporting fossil fuels via pipelines, but at a minimum, they will require payment up front to insure against tragedy.

We know that capitalism in the USA and around the world drives economic growth, and it pushes corporations to achieve maximum profit. However, the global capitalist economy, rarely, if ever, addresses the social, economic, and environmental problems and challenges that occur at the global level let alone the local level. The market is not very good at solving these problems. With respect to the dam failure and environmental crisis in Brazil, this is quite clear. The market completely failed in protecting the environment and the people living downstream of the failed dam on the mining waste lagoons.

Although less dramatic, the local situation with the Vermont Gas pipeline being installed despite opposition from the local community is in a way the same. The company made the financial decision that the cost of fighting with the local community was a necessary expense for getting the pipeline built. Based on that fact alone, how likely is it the company will voluntarily pay for any harm caused by a spill or leak or other problem? I hope there will be no leaks and if there are I hope the company steps up and does the right thing. But if there were sufficient fees and bonding requirements, and taxation on the extraction, waste, and wealth generated by the project, there would be no need for any concern.

Amanda Silva, UVM