Holiday Services

Shelburne United Methodist

30 Church Street,

Shelburne, 985-3981

December 24

6pm Family Service

9pm Traditional Candle Light Service

December 25

9:30am with Communion

New Year’s Day:

9:30am with Communion

Trinity Episcopal Church

5171 Shelburne Road,

Shelburne, 985-2269

December 24

4-5pm Christmas Eve Pageant with Holy Eucharist

8-9pm Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols with Holy Eucharist

December 25

9-10am Christmas Day Holy Eucharist

New Year’s Day

9-10am The Feast of the Holy Name, Holy Eucharist

St. Catherine of Siena Church

72 Church Street,

Shelburne, 985-2373

December 24

3:30pm Carol Sing-Along

4pm Mass in both the Church and the Parish Hall

7pm Music Concert

7:30pm Mass in the Church

December 25

9:15am Carol Sing-Along

9:30am Mass in the Church

All Souls Interfaith Gathering

291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne, 985-3819

December 24

5pm Music and Spirit Service

First Baptist Church

127 Webster Road,

Shelburne, 985-2848

December 25

10am Christmas Service