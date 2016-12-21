News from the Pierson Library

Legopalooza Week! Looking for something fun to do during school vacation? Stop into the library any day from Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 27-30, to build Lego-tastic items using the library’s entire collection of Legos. Enter your creations to win prizes for most creative all-terrain vehicle, most creative North Pole workshop, and more!

One-on-one Genealogy Help. Are you bogged down in tracing your ancestry? Get a helping hand by scheduling a one-on-one appointment with library volunteer John Kelley on Wednesday, Dec. 28 or Jan. 4, 1-4pm. John is ready to share useful tips of easily accessible free resources and techniques that will help you progress.

Musical Story Time with Inger. Bring your little ones to the library on Thursday, Jan. 5 for a musical story time with library volunteer Inger Dybfest at 10:30am. Even our youngest patrons will enjoy her songs and stories.

Geek Mountain state Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Discussion. The group will meet on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7pm to talk about “The Fireman” by Joe Hill. Join them for pizza and for the discussion, but please register in advance by calling 802-985-5124 so we will have enough for everyone.

Books on Tap: This book club specifically for men will met at La Villa on Thursday, Jan.5 at 7:30pm to discuss “The Sellout” by Paul Beatty. If you’d like a copy of the book, just ask at the front desk, and then join the group at La Villa to talk about it.

Pierson Library Closures for the Holidays. The library will be closed from Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 so our staff may enjoy the holidays with their families. Happy Holidays!