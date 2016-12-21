Paul Budnitz: successful serial entrepreneur

It’s been one business venture after another for Shelburne’s Paul Budnitz. He started one clothing company while still in college, and that morphed into another venture involving collectable vintage clothing. He moved on to 16mm movies and then to customizing MiniDisc players for other filmmakers. His next venture was Kidrobot, which produced toys suitable for both children and adults.

These days, Budnitz is best known for the line of bicycles he created in 2011. “I didn’t own a car for 18 years,” he said. “I was living in San Francisco, New York, Paris, and Berlin, and my bicycle was the primary way to get around, even in winter.” Budnitz came up with a design for a commuter bicycle and began requesting help from frame-makers to construct them.

As each of the prototypes sold, he put some models on a website, and in a short period of time he had a year’s worth of orders. He’s been developing new models ever since. “We’re a small Vermont company with a goal of knowing our customers,” he said. “Our bikes are built to be simple. We use a belt instead of chains since they don’t require grease or oil.”

Although Budnitz bikes are designed as “town bikes,” they are not for the budget-conscious. “Our goal is to create heirlooms to pass down to your children,” he said. A few months ago, Budnitz expanded his line with an electric bicycle that he believes is the lightest on the market. “It’s electric assist on a one-speed bike,” he said. “I believe it’s the only electric single-speed bike on the market.” Budnitz is no longer the CEO of the bike company, but he continues to be very involved with the product line.

Three years ago, disenchanted with the social media options he saw, Budnitz created a company called Ello as a social network for artists and creative designers. He said it has recently become somewhat of a LinkedIn for the creative set. Budnitz gave up his position as CEO a few months ago because his partners are in Colorado, and two of his Vermont employees decided to relocate there.

Continuing in the electronic realm, Budnitz is about to release Wu, a private messaging app. “It’s for intimate communication with people you love,” he said. “It’s by invitation only.” Another new venture is a game called Noo York, which is set on a street corner in Brooklyn.

Four years ago, Budnitz and his wife were looking for a home in Vermont with emphasis on a bikeable community. While talking to the architects at Selin and Selin in Shelburne, he discovered that their Shelburne house was for sale and he immediately recognized that it was a perfect fit.

“I can bike to the farm and the village and to Burlington,” he said. “A lot of my life is centered around that kind of stuff.”

Budnitz recognizes that his career arc might seem unconventional. “I’m more about the motion than the things, themselves,” he said. “I’m inspired by seeing things I love or don’t love enough so I want to make them better. The things I do are very personal in the end.” Budnitz doesn’t consider himself particularly talented. “Good ideas help,” he said, “but I often find that what most people lack is the confidence to finish things. I’m not the best at what I do. I just finish what I start.”