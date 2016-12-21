The Vermont Children’s Trust Foundation raises $130,000 at its Polar Express event

With the help of over 700 community volunteers, including many individuals from Shelburne, and student groups from CVU and Shelburne Community School, The Vermont Children’s Trust Foundation raised $130,000 in its 15th annual fundraising event, The Polar Express, held earlier this month.

“Bringing holiday joy to over 3600 riders would not be possible without the strong support of our community volunteers. Over 600 elves, 100 train personnel (engineers, conductors, and chefs), and many people behind the scenes work together to make VCTF’s Polar Express the magical event it is,” said Fagan Hart, VCTF’s co-executive director.

The Polar Express is VCTF’s largest fundraising event of the year. The VCTF makes grants to community-based prevention programs for children and families throughout Vermont.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our many Polar Express corporate sponsors, some of whom have been with us from the very beginning,” said Linda Allen, VCTF co-executive director. “Vermont Rail System and Main Street Landing believed in us from the start. Together, they are the engine that drives much of our success.”

More information about VCTF can be found at www.vtchildrenstrust.org.