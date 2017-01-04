2016: A year of many changes in Shelburne

The Reckless Rail Rally in May had several hundred supporters walk down Harbor Road protesting Vermont Railway’s proposed salt shed. By October, the first salt shed was built near the LaPlatte River, and it is now operational.

After serving 34 years, Colleen Haag stepped down as Town Clerk. Over 500 friends, family, coworkers, and dignitaries came to the Pizzagalli Center to celebrate her. Among the many other honors that she received, the Selectboard and Town Manager Joe Colangelo renamed the main lobby at Town Hall, Haag Hall.

An early morning lightning strike hit the Old Dairy Barn at Shelburne Farms on Sept. 11. Within a matter of hours, the historic barn, located on the southern portion of the property, completely burned to the ground. Firefighters from 10 neighboring towns pitched in to fight the blaze.