All Aboard! Fun with Trains at Trinity

The Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne held its first holiday train party open house on Dec. 28. The new pastor, Fred Moser, and his wife, Kim Hardy, set up a room full of trains they have collected over the years.

There were Lionel and Bachmann electric trains, one of which had belonged to Fred’s father. For young children, there was a hands-on remote control train, a wind-up train, and a wooden train set with town and green. The rectory was also open with another train circling the Christmas tree in a miniature snowy village. Fred Moser and Kim Hardy say the train party will be an annual event during the Christmas holiday week.