Development Review Board plans site visit on Pond Road

At its meeting on Dec. 21, the Development Review Board reviewed a Sketch Plan Application by Jay Desautels for the resubdivision of an existing four-lot subdivision into six lots on property bordered on the east by Hinesburg Road and on the north by Pond Road. The DRB had held a pre-application conference about this proposal in November 2016. After taking a close look at the plan, the DRB voted to conduct a site visit, open to the public, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2:30pm. The property was classified as a major subdivision but further action was deferred until their Jan. 18 meeting.

In other business, the DRB approved:

• A Design Review Application by William Posey for the construction of a new 2,816-square-foot duplex at 36 and 38 Fisher Lane, off Falls Road roughly opposite the Post Office. Each 1,408-square-foot unit in the single story duplex will feature three bedrooms and a single-car garage and will be connected by a 10-foot walkway with a pergola.

• A Design Review Application by Ellen Arapakos to expand and enlarge her front stoop by one foot, extend a rear deck by eight feet to make it flush with the western edge of the house, and to elevate by one foot a lower level deck as a patio.