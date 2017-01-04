Fire Department asking voters to decide on new truck purchase

Better firefighting capabilities and firefighter safety are the focus with a bond ballot item that the Shelburne Fire Department wants voters to consider in the upcoming March 7 election. Selectboard members voted at their Jan. 3 meeting to include the department’s request for a bond of $970,000 to purchase a quint.

The new quint truck would replace Engine 2, which is due for replacement within the Fire Department’s 20-year replacement cycle, as well as Rescue Pumper 4 which would be sold but not replaced.

The versatility of the quint as well as its ease of use has made it appealing. As the name suggests, the truck serves five functions: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders.

It would have an aerial device of at least 75 feet, which would allow roof access without the use of ground ladders. “For firefighter safety, I think it’s better for them to be on a ladder attached to a truck rather than one on a burning building,” Town Manager Joe Colangelo said in an interview.

“A lot of volunteer departments are going this route,” Chief Jerry Ouimet said. This is partly because the truck requires a smaller crew of four, important in a situation where there isn’t a staffed station.

“This is the way modern-day firefighting will take place,” Selectboard member John Kerr said at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting.

“It’s just more functional,” Colangelo said of the quint.

When it comes to narrow driveways, the truck would definitely be more functional. Ouimet said that it would be far easier with the multi-functional quint to address such scenarios.

The fire department has been talking about the purchase for a while. Colangelo noted that, over the past year, the department has made an especially strong case for the purchase.

Ouimet noted that the truck would add to the Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating, which would positively affect insurance rates. Plus, the purchase of the quint rather than two other trucks during the next few years would provide a cost savings of about $500,000.

Voters will have the chance to learn more about the quint prior to voting. The fire department will be providing information in the Shelburne News, posting to Facebook and, during the coming weeks, on its website. Ouimet also hopes to have a demo quint at Town Meeting and on Election Day.