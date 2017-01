The Ladies of the Lake Red Hats held their traditional holiday luncheon at the Vermont National Country Club in South Burlington in December. The group was visited by Santa (Betty Giroux), who entertained the group.

Back row, L-R: Ann Bielawski, Claire Beecher, Pat Brochu, Skip Powers

Front row, L-R: Phyllis Deming, Gert Lotz, Santa (Betty Giroux), Queen Katharine Stockman, Dee Lyons, Betsey Barton.