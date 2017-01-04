Planning agenda

Agenda Shelburne Planning Commission

Thursday, Jan 12, 7pm

Meeting Room 1, Shelburne Municipal Center

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

2. APPROVAL OF AGENDA (7:01pm)

3. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO ANY POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST (7:02pm)

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:05, or upon completion of item 3)

•Dec. 8, 2016.

•Dec. 15, 2016.

5. COMMISSIONER QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS (7:10pm)

6. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (7:15pm)

Limited individual comment on subjects not included on agenda.

7. RURAL DISTRICT ISSUES (7:25pm)

•Receive Clark/Castle proposal relating to possible changes to the integrated agriculture bylaw (materials to be distributed in advance if possible)

•Discuss in context of larger rural district issues.

8. HOUSING SUBCOMMITTEE BROCHURE (7:25pm)

•Discussion of draft housing brochure outline.

•Identification of any content requested by Commissioners.

9. BYLAW ISSUES (7:40pm)

•Consider warning hearing on zoning changes relating to a) sidewalk and path requirements, b) regulation of trailers and storage of waste, c) regulation of sign lighting, and d) setbacks from provide rights-of-way.

10. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (9pm

Times listed above are estimates only.