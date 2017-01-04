The readers write – Joan Lenes

Thank you, it’s been an honor to serve you

It has been an honor and privilege to serve you, the people of Shelburne and St. George, as your Representative to the Vermont House of Representatives. Ten years ago I began this job and I have truly had a passion for the work. To be able to talk with you, hear your stories and ideas, and do my best to assist with a resolution has been rewarding. Sometimes I was satisfied with our accomplishments; sometimes I was not and wished I could have done more.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you over this past decade! I am sure we will be well represented by Jessica Comai Brumsted, and I wish her all the best.

Happy New Year!

Joan Lenes