Sarita Baker: Sewing to save the planet

It all started three years ago when Sarita Baker volunteered at Hinesburg Community School for a day devoted to composting. She had been making reusable snack bags for her three daughters: colorful cotton designs on the outside but lined with nylon for easy cleaning. At the school, she noticed that the majority of the trash consisted of plastic bags. “I was amazed at how many were being thrown out,” she said. “The teacher I worked with had seen the bags I made and suggested that I look into selling them.”

Baker made a few prototypes and Sarita’s Bagitas was born. She credits her sister, who lives in New Mexico, for coming up with the rhyming name for the reusable sandwich and snack containers. Baker’s most popular product is a seven-inch square bag, but she also makes a smaller version that is four-by-six. Both close with Velcro and have name tags for easy identification. Brown Dog Books was the first retail establishment to purchase the bags, but now they are sold at a number of stores in our area and as far afield as a children’s store in Troy, N.Y. Baker also attends craft fairs and has a website for online purchases.

Last year, Sharon Elementary School received a grant to improve composting and reduce the school’s carbon footprint, so they invited Baker to come down for the first day of school. She brought several different fabric samples and had the kids cut out fabric and a liner. They pinned their names to the fabric they had chosen and Baker brought the raw materials home and returned with 130 new bagitas. “It was a really sweet event,” she said. “The principal said it was the best first day of school he had ever had.” Baker hopes she can take part in similar events at other schools.

Baker and her husband moved to Hinesburg thirteen years ago. They had been living in Burlington, but decided that their growing family should have a house with some land in the country. “I love that it’s still a small-town feel but close to Burlington,” she said. When she’s not making bagitas, Baker and her husband renovate properties. “That’s what my passion is,” she said. “I love to take something that doesn’t look great and repurpose it.”

Since Baker enjoys sewing and frequently makes quilts and curtains for the renovated homes, the bagita business fell in line with her interests. “This just seemed to fit,” she said. The bags are designed for food, but Baker notes that they can also be used for holding power cords, jewelry or other small items.

Baker doesn’t have a business background, but she is learning how to grow her company. Her online buyers are mostly from New England, but she has a repeat customer from California. “I saw the need and thought I could make a difference, at least in our community,” she said. “I didn’t think it would grow beyond here. It’s still pretty small but it’s nice to know people are enjoying the product.”