Selectboard updated on 2018 budget, new library and fire truck

A bond ballot item for the purchase of a quint, review of the Library Building Project, discussion of the General Fund Budget, and a look at how things are going with school governance consolidation were some of the key agenda items before the Shelburne Selectboard at its Jan. 3 meeting.

The fire department has made several presentations during the past year regarding the purchase of a quint. The truck’s name is derived from its multi-functional nature. It has five functions: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders.

Board members voted to approve including a bond ballot item for $970,000 for the purchase of the truck. The item will go before voters in March.

Library Director Lara Keenan also discussed where things currently stand with the Library Building Project. Things had been moving forward throughout 2016, and a cost estimate had recently been provided by Vermont Integrated Architecture. The numbers would vary depending on several factors, including materials and whether the project was done all at once or in pieces. However, using generous numbers, the cost is in the $7.2 million ballpark.

The library’s fundraising expert does not believe that most of the project will be able to be done through fundraising. Initially, the hope of Keenan and others was that approximately 90% of the funding would come through private sources. Now, it appears that a bond will likely be necessary. However, that will not be happening this March.

Discussion of the General Fund Budget continued with Board members voting on several items that they would like altered. Among the items discussed was Village safety, which drew a crowd of residents who voiced their concerns. One family offered to pay for a crosswalk on Falls Road.

Shelburne Community School Chair David Connery discussed progress with the school governance consolidation. Voters approved the consolidation last year, and the seven boards will be fully merged into one this summer. That means next year’s school budget process will see one combined Champlain Valley School District budget presented rather than the usual breakouts.

Schools will continue to be able to pursue their own initiatives. Connery said that what the consolidated governance structure allows for is resources to be leveraged to provide greater opportunities.

In the last Selectboard meeting before the holidays, Town Manager Joe Colangelo had made an initial presentation of the FY2018 budget. He praised staff and department heads for their efforts in creating it, saying that he is fortunate to work with such great people.

The total expenditures in the version presented at the Dec. 13 meeting were $8,088,321. The property tax revenue required was $5,923,124. “We’ve done a lot of blood-letting to get to here,” Colangelo said of the numbers. An all-day budget session followed on Dec. 14, after which the document returned to Colangelo’s domain.

The issue of a request by Housing Vermont and Champlain Housing Trust that the Town accept Harrington Village infrastructure was continued from a previous meeting. After discussion, board members decided that the issue would be continued until Mar. 27 to clean up some of the inconsistent language contained within the agreement documents. The board decided, however, to provide an easing of some financial burden by voting to reduce the bonding requirement by 90%.

The next regular meeting of the Selectboard will be Jan. 10.