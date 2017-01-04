Town public safety-log Dec 24 to 30

As submitted by Shelburne Police Department

Saturday, December 24

Agency Assist JOURDAN ST, Hinesburg Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police at a domestic disturbance.

08:05 Suspicious BUSHEY DR, Shelburne Caller reported a suspicious male came to the residence. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the individual, but later determined it was a member of the Vermont Association of Snowmobilers (VAST) wanting to speak about extending the VAST Trails in the area.

14:26 Animal Problem SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Caller reported a stray dog running loose. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The animal was located and reunited with the owner.

18:28 Fire Alarm WEBSTER RD, Shelburne Caller reported fire alarm activation. Shelburne Fire, Rescue and Police were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.

21:13 Medical Call HARBOR RD; ARBORS, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.

22:27 Traffic Stop SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Traffic Stop. The operator was identified and transported to the Police Station for processing. Following processing the operator was issued a citation for Driving under the Influence and released.

Sunday, December 25

00:09 Family Fight VT ROUTE 116, Shelburne Caller reported a friend sent a message stating she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officer located the individuals involved and obtain statements. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Police Station for processing. Following processing the male was lodged at Correction for Aggravated Domestic Assault.

09:47 Animal Problem PENNY LN, Shelburne Caller reported a stray dog running loose. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the animal.

10:26 Burglary MCCABE CIR, Shelburne Caller reported theft of items from her residence. Shelburne Police was dispatched. Theft report was taken, but it was later determined the items were not stolen.

12:24 Animal Problem DORSET ST & COUNTRY LN, Shelburne While on routine patrol in Shelburne, 4 horses were found running at large. The animals were in the middle of Dorset Street with a flotilla of people and vehicles attempting to stop the stampeding hoard of Equus caballus. As the animals ran by my location they could be heard laughing at the futile attempts of those who wished to capture them. Eventually the horses were bribed with sweet feed and the promise of extra bedding to get them back into the barn.

21:28 Traffic Offense SHELBURNE RD & LAKEVIEW DR, Shelburne Traffic Stop. The operator was identified and found to be under criminal suspension and had an outstanding warrant. Operator was transported to the Police Station for processing. Following processing the operator was issued a citation for Driving with License Suspended and lodged at Corrections for the outstanding warrant.

Monday, December 26

09:40 Medical Call WAKE ROBIN DR; WAKE ROBIN, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.

14:44 Suspicious NASHVILLE RD, Shelburne Shelburne Police Officer located a suspicious vehicle. All occupants were identified and released.

17:29 Agency Assist GREENBUSH RD & FERRY RD, Charlotte Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police at a traffic stop.

18:09 Traffic Hazard HARBOR RD, Shelburne Caller reported a tree in the roadway. Shelburne Police and Highway were dispatched. The officer found that someone had already removed the debris from the roadway.

Tuesday, December 27

02:27 Fire Alarm MARTINDALE RD, Shelburne Caller reported fire alarm activation. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched. The alarm was determined to be a false alarm.

04:21 Medical Call LOCUST HILL, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.

11:48 Medical Call ACORN LN, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched. The patient refused transport to the Hospital.

13:42 Medical Call PINE HAVEN SHORES RD; SHELBURNE BAY, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.

17:54 Directed Patrol FALLS RD, Shelburne Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Falls Rd.

18:07 Agency Assist MAPLE ST, Essex Junction Essex Police requested to speak with a Drug Recognition Officer.

Wednesday, December 28

09:24 Background SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Military Recruiter requested a local background for a new recruit.

09:42 Accident Pi SHELBURNE HINESBURG RD & SUMMERFIELD RD, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a 2-car motor vehicle collision with injuries. Shelburne Police, Fire, Rescue, Charlotte Fire and Charlotte Rescue were dispatched. Statements were taken from all individuals involved. The patient was transported to the Hospital by Shelburne Rescue and Charlotte Rescue.

13:02 Vandalism FALLS RD, Shelburne Caller reported her vehicle was vandalized. Vandalism report was taken and the case is pending additional leads.

14:40 Medical Call HARBOR RD; ARBORS, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.

14:58 Accident Pd MUNROE DR, Shelburne Caller reported a 2-car motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier in the day. A statement was taken for insurance purpose only.

18:19 Accident Pd SHELBURNE RD & LAKEVIEW DR, Shelburne Caller reported a 2-car motor vehicle crash, with no injuries. Shelburne Police was dispatched. Statements were taken from all individuals involved and a State Crash Report was completed.

19:38 Citizen Dispute SHELBURNE RD; HARBOR PLACE, Shelburne Caller reported male was being violent towards another guest. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The individuals involved were located and identified. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Police Station for processing. Following processing the male was lodged at Corrections for Violation of Conditions of Release.

20:59 Agency Assist SHELBURNE RD; HARBOR PLACE, Shelburne Shelburne Police assisted Burlington Police with a welfare check.

Thursday, December 29

08:04 Fire Hazard SHELBURNE RD; SHELBURNE CAMPGROUND, Shelburne 911 Caller reported strong smell of gas in the area. Shelburne Fire, Rescue, Police and Charlotte Rescue were dispatch. Hazard was removed and no injury reported.

11:52 Accident Pi WEBSTER RD & ACORN LN, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a 2-car motor vehicle crash with injuries. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue were dispatched. Statements were taken from all individuals involved. All patients refused transport to the Hospital.

12:26 Accident Pd HULLCREST RD, Shelburne Caller reported a vehicle slid off the roadway. Shelburne Police was dispatched. Shelburne Police assisted the motorist. The vehicle was removed from the roadway by the owner.

12:45 Accident Pd BAY RD, Shelburne Caller reported a vehicle slid off the roadway. Shelburne Police was dispatched. Shelburne Police assisted the motorist. The vehicle was removed from the roadway by the owner.

13:32 Missing Person SHELBURNE RD; HARBOR PLACE, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a Missing Juvenile. Shelburne Police was dispatched. A search of the area resulted in the juvenile being located and returned home.

15:14 Accident Pd VT ROUTE 116 & ROSEWOOD DR, Shelburne Caller reported a vehicle slid off the roadway. Shelburne Police was dispatched. Shelburne Police assisted the motorist. The vehicle was removed from the roadway by a wrecker.

16:09 Medical Call HARBOR RD, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. The patient refused transport to the Hospital.

17:51 Harassment FALLS RD, Shelburne Caller reported receiving harassing comments from her neighbor. Harassment Report was taken and the case is pending further investigation.

18:22 Mv Complaint SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Caller report an erratic motorist, vehicle description and license plate were provided. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The vehicle was located and stopped. The operator was identified and released.

20:23 Suspicious SHELBURNE RD; HARBOR PLACE, Shelburne Caller reported an unwanted guest was refusing to leave. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officers located the individual and escorted him off the property.

Friday, December 30

02:47 Medical Call PINE HAVEN SHORES RD; SHELBURNE BAY, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue was dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.

08:11 Directed Patrol CHEESEFACTORY RD, Shelburne Speed and traffic safety enforcement on Cheesefactory Rd.

09:03 Medical Call PINE HAVEN SHORES RD, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. The patient refused transport to the Hospital.

09:45 Fire Assist ETHAN ALLEN HWY & WILDWOOD WEST, Charlotte Shelburne Fire assisted Charlotte Fire at a motor vehicle crash.

10:04 Vandalism MARSETT RD, Shelburne Caller reported her property was vandalized. Vandalism report was taken and the case is pending additional leads.

10:47 Mv Complaint SHELBURNE RD & WEBSTER RD, Shelburne 911 Caller report an erratic motorist, vehicle description and license plate were provided. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The vehicle was located and stopped. The operator was identified and released.

13:01 Accident Pd SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Caller reported a 2-car motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier in the day. A statement was taken for insurance purpose only.

13:20 Medical Call PINE HAVEN SHORES RD; SHELBURNE BAY, Shelburne 911 Caller reported a medical emergency. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched. The patient was transported to the Hospital.

13:35 Citizen Assist SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Shelburne Police assisted in an inspection and installation of a child safety seat.

15:28 Agency Assist BAY RD; BAY ACCESS, Shelburne Shelburne Police assisted Vermont Fish & Wildlife with checking on Fish Game Officer.

16:07 Suspicious SCHOOL ST, Shelburne Caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

17:34 Suspicious SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Caller reported a male jumping into traffic on Shelburne Rd. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the individual.

18:05 Suspicious SHELBURNE RD, Shelburne Caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the area. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officer checked the area, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

19:18 911 Hang-up TERRACE, Shelburne 911 Hang-up. Shelburne Police was dispatched. The officer verified the call was accidental.

53 Traffic Violations

6 Miscellaneous Complaints

7 Burglary Alarm