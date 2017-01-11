CVU student named to Natural Resources Conservation Committee

A local student made a bit of town history recently. At the Dec. 20 Selectboard meeting, Kyle Bergeron was appointed to a full position with the Shelburne Natural Resources Conservation Committee. He is a 15-year-old sophomore at Champlain Valley Union High School.

Bergeron started as a student member of the SNRCC last year when he saw that there were openings for students on several committees, boards, and commissions. The group seemed like a good fit with his science-oriented interests, especially environmental science, he said.

Since joining the committee, Bergeron has been a faithful member. Town Manager Joe Colangelo praised his consistent attendance at meetings. “[He] has shown maturity,” Colangelo said at the meeting, praising Bergeron’s “diligence in his work.” Bergeron was also present at the Stormwater Summit held a few months ago.

When openings became available on the SNRCC, Colangelo encouraged Bergeron to apply for a full position. SNRCC Chair Gail Albert supported the idea.

“I felt good about recommending to the Selectboard that he be appointed as a full voting member,” Colangelo said. Bergeron’s appointment allows him voting rights on the SNRCC, and his new status allows the SNRCC to count him when reaching a quorum.

Bergeron’s appointment to the position, which expires in April 2019, marks only the second time that a student member has moved up to a full position on a CBC. The first was last year when Alex von Stange made the shift from a non-voting position to being a full, voting member. In that instance, though, von Stange was an 18-year-old senior at the time of his appointment.

At that time, von Stange had described his move as “a logical progression” and had hoped that other student members would eventually follow suit. This is a sentiment that Colangelo also expressed.

“[This] shows that it can have a meaningful impact,” Colangelo said of the student CBC member program, which has been a pet project of his from its inception. He added that he hopes that this will generate even more interest in the project.

“It’s been a really great experience, and I’m thankful I’ve been able to do it,” Bergeron said. He said he is looking forward to serving the SNRCC in this new capacity.