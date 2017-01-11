DRB agenda

Draft Agenda Shelburne Development Review Board

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7pm Town Center Meeting Room 1 (Agenda items subject to change prior to meeting date)

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

2. PUBLIC COMMENT (7:05pm)

Topics not otherwise included in agenda.

3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:10pm) •Jan. 4, 2017

4. DESIGN REVIEW APPLICATION(S) (7:15pm)

5. APPLICATION SUB04-10R1 (Continued) (7:20pm)

Application by Krebs & Lansing Consulting Engineers on behalf of Jay Desautels for Sketch Plan approval of a 6-lot PUD subdivision. Property at 0 Pond Road is located in the Rural District and a portion in the Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay District.

6. APPLICATION SUB04-05R3 (7:25pm)

Application by Civil Engineering Associates on behalf of John and Amy Saar for the re-subdivision of an existing two-lot subdivision into three lots. Property at 3735 Harbor Road is located in the Rural District, Lakeshore Overlay District and Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay District.

7. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT

DELIBERATIVE SESSION TO FOLLOW ADJOURNMENT, IF NEEDED

Individual hearing times listed above are estimates only.

Participation in the proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.