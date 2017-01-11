News from the Pierson Library

Library tribute video: As we enter 2017, our hearts overflow with gratitude for the love shared by the Shelburne community for the Pierson Library. It is an honor to serve you and we are very grateful for your many contributions all year long. Your support is truly amazing. We wish you health and happiness in the new year!

We are excited to share with you the final video made by all of you that shows how important the Pierson Library is to our community. Hear the chorus of voices celebrating Shelburne’s love for the Pierson Library. See the video at http://tinyurl.com/piersonlibrary.

Our Facebook page now features a donate button, which makes contributing easier than ever.

The Minecraft Club will meet at 6:30pm on Thursday, Jan. 12 and every Thursday night in January. Kids in grades 5 and up are welcome to come to the library for a fun evening of Minecraft. You must have your own Minecraft account. Please call 802-985-5124 if you need to use a library computer to make sure we have one for you. Snacks will be served.

Family Board Game Afternoon. Looking for a fun way to spend a wintry Saturday afternoon? Why not come to the library on Saturday, Jan. 14 and/or Jan. 28 at 1:30pm for a chance to play a variety of board games from around the world? Volunteer Oliver Dienz brings games for all ages and levels. Play an old favorite like Scrabble or Monopoly or try one of our newer additions, like Galaxy Trucker or King of Tokyo. All ages are welcome.

Pizza & Poetry with Rick Bessette. Join Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette at Cucina Antica on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6pm. Bring a poem to share or simply come to listen to Rick’s original poems.

Library closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Plan ahead for the holiday weekend by stocking up on books, audiobooks, and DVDs by Saturday, Jan. 14 because the library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

Tech Tutoring Week. Still struggling to master that new electronic device you received for the holidays? Help is at hand! Call the library at 802-985-5124 to set up a 1-on-1 appointment the week of Jan. 17-20 with a member of our staff who will guide you through the process of accessing the information you want.

Coloring for Grown-Ups. Suffering from post-holiday letdown or the January blahs? Brighten up your day by coming to the library on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2pm for an afternoon of coloring, tea, music, and conversation. We have great coloring books to choose from and also provide the colored pens and pencils.

Landa Townsend brings the Circus to the Pierson Library! Join artist Linda Townsend on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2:30pm for the first of a 3-session program about the circus. In the first session, you will learn about the amazing circus posters uncovered on the side of a home in Colchester and now on exhibit at the Shelburne Museum. As a hands-on project, you will then help in creating an interactive 3-dimensional house with posters of your own. Please register in advance by calling us at 802-985-5124, or by signing up when you are next in the library so we will have enough materials for everyone.

Tuesday Night Book Club. The Club will meet at 6:30pm on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to discuss “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. If you’ve read the book, please feel free to join us. The club will be reading “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot for their Feb. meeting. If you’d like a copy of that book, just ask at the front desk.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help. Call 802-985-5124 to schedule an appointment at the library any Wednesday afternoon in January with our volunteer John Kelly, who can help you make progress on filling out the branches of your family tree. What a great project for the New Year and during these winter months!

Wednesday Morning Book Club. The club will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10am to discuss “The Pickup” by Nadine Gordimer. Feel free to join the discussion if you’ve read the book. For their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the club will be reading “The Bookman’s Tale” by Charlie Lovett. If you’d like a copy of this book, just ask at the front desk. New members of the club are always welcome.

Musical Story Time with Inger Dybfest. Join library volunteer Inger Dybfest any or every Thursday morning at 10:30am for our musical storytime. Infants and toddler will enjoy hearing Inger bring to music some of their favorite stories.

Movie Afternoon. Drop by after school on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:15pm for a showing of the PG-rated “Pete’s Dragon.” Enjoy the movie and snacks with your friends.