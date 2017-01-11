Nominations due for Colleen Haag Public Service Award

When Colleen Haag retired from her position as town clerk last autumn, the town of Shelburne created an award to honor her 35 years of service as town clerk and treasurer. This March, the first Colleen Haag Public Service Award will be presented to a resident who has dedicated himself or herself to the community.

Over the years, Haag gained a reputation for her community-spirited nature. This was widely recognized and celebrated at her retirement party in September, an event that drew guest speakers, more than 500 guests, and many donations to the Shelburne Food Shelf.

The new award will honor other Shelburne residents who are committed to supporting their community. In an announcement issued last week, Town Manager Joe Colangelo described the award as honoring a Shelburne resident who “by his or her actions exemplifies the spirit of public service, who has shared his or her time, talent, and energy for the betterment of our community, who inspires purpose, who drives lasting solutions, someone who makes a difference.”

Nominations are currently being accepted for the award. They can be made privately by emailing Colangelo at jcolangelo@shelburnevt.org or made publicly with a post on Front Porch Forum or through a letter to the editor in the Shelburne News. Nominations should include the nominee’s name and the reasons why the person is being nominated. The deadline is Jan. 23.

For this first year of the award, Selectboard members will choose from the nominees. The award will be presented at town meeting night. In future years, Colangelo said, the Town may change how the process works.

“This year is going to be the start of a great tradition,” Colangelo said.