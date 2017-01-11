Petitions for Town Meeting, March 7

Petitions are available for Town and School Officers at the Town Clerk’s Office. In order to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day on March 7, candidates must get 30 signatures on the petitions from Shelburne residents who are registered to vote in Shelburne. Petitions are due back in the Clerk’s office by Monday, Jan. 30 by 5pm.
The following offices will be on the ballot:
- Town Moderator one-year term
- Town Clerk one-year term of a three-year term
- Selectboard two-year term
- Selectboard three-year term
- Town School Directors two-year term
- Town School Directors three-year term
- CVU High School Director three-year term