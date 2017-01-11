Report from Montpelier

By Reps. Kate Webb and Jessica Brumsted

On Jan. 4, we took our oath of office to serve in the Vermont House of Representatives, with Kate representing a little over half of Shelburne in Chittenden 5-1 and Jessica representing the remainder of Shelburne, as well as St George in Chittenden 5-2. This oath is significant and not taken lightly.

When Kate was first sworn into office in 2009, Vermont faced a nationwide great recession followed later by Tropical Storm Irene. As Jessica joins the legislature, we face significant change in leadership at the federal and state level in both the executive and legislative branches of government.

In 2009, the task was difficult, yet known. In 2017, the changes leave us with more questions than answers. Vermont receives approximately $2 billion in federal funds that are particularly important to health care and transportation goals, let alone environmental protection and education. Acceptance speeches from the new House and Senate leaders as well as the Governor provide some hope that we will work together through this transition.

It will also be important to be wary of simple sound bites here. They often simplify the complexity of the problems we are trying to solve and distract us from the conversations we need to have to bring us to resolution.

This year, Kate steps away from her role as Assistant Majority Leader to engage more directly in policy work while providing opportunity for younger members to move into leadership. Kate’s policy work over the last eight years has primarily been in the environmental arena, with a particular focus on water quality and Lake Champlain cleanup. This year, she shifts her focus to education and has been appointed as Ranking Member of the House Education Committee. With special education on the docket this year, this will be an opportunity for her to draw on her extensive background in this area.

Jessica has been appointed to the Government Operations Committee. She will be working on matters relating to the organization, oversight, and conduct of state government, compensation of state officials and employees, pensions, law enforcement, public safety, reapportionment, municipal corporations, suffrage, nominations, elections, and the election of members. Plus, this committee will tackle open meeting issues and public records concerns. Every day is different in Government Operations because the issues that come up in our towns and cities change every day.

We are now looking at more effective and efficient ways to meet with members of our community, in order to provide constituent services, hear concerns, or answer questions. We will be at Bruegger’s next Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 7:30-8:15am, but are not planning to continue this tradition on a weekly basis. We are interested in your thoughts and advice as how best to connect with the residents of Shelburne and St. George. For now, the best way to meet with us is to contact us directly.

Kate and Jessica are available over the weekends and Mondays by appointment. Kate can be reached at 802-233-7798 or kwebb@leg.state.vt.us. Jessica can be reached at 802-985-9588 or 802-233-2120 or jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.

We will continue to write a weekly column in the Shelburne News.