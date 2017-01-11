Richard Benson: art and food going hand-in-hand

Richard Benson has been a chef for 30 years. He’s been an artist for 12 of those years, and he believes the two talents go hand-in-hand. Residents of Charlotte can find examples of his culinary artistry at the Little Garden Market, which he has owned since 2008.

Benson started his culinary career in Manchester in 1991 with a three-season sidewalk café. Six years later he added a year-round restaurant called the Noodle Room. In 2002, he sold those restaurants to spend a year as a chef in Montana. Benson returned to Vermont to work with Let’s Pretend Catering and Net Result on Dorset Street while doing private catering on the side. His next venture was a fine dining establishment, Taste of Burlington, on the waterfront. In June of 2008, Benson started the Little Garden Market as a satellite to Taste of Burlington, but a year later he was forced to close the Burlington restaurant when a wrong-way dump truck driver hit him, totaling his car, breaking his sternum and fracturing his wrist.

“It’s hard to be a one-armed chef,” Benson noted.

Benson said he had been cautioned against opening Little Garden Market. “I was told that I’d be crushed by the 200-year-old store down the street,” he said, “but we have complementary businesses. This has fostered a great community of people.” In fact, business is so good that Benson has opened another shop in Ferrisburgh, where he is also building a new studio and gallery for his artwork.

Benson recalls the exact date he started painting: Oct. 16, 2004. He was renovating Taste of Burlington and artists kept coming to offer their work for his 13-foot walls. “I didn’t want to be the juror of other people’s art,” he said. Benson had always wanted to paint, and that day he sprang into action. Within two-and-a-half months, he had 30 pieces for his walls.

“Many artists start small,” he said, “but I started large with 54-by-54 canvases.” Although Benson hadn’t intended to market his work, when people made offers, he began selling his paintings. Benson’s most ardent fan is a man who works for the Guggenheim Museum but buys the paintings for his private collection. Benson had to take a four-year break from painting after his accident because his technique is very physical, but he now is back at work.

Benson still does high-end cooking for private dinners and catering, but he enjoys the opportunity to prepare more down-to-earth fare at the Little Garden Market. “You can go anywhere and buy what I have in this store,” he said. “There are a lot of good cooks, but I’m in the people business. It’s like being a bartender without the bar. It’s building that connection that makes people come here.”

Two years ago, Benson was having a horrible business day when a car with six people came in around closing time. They ordered a single pulled pork sandwich as Benson tried to hide his disappointment. The next day the phone rang. The family had driven around and purchased five different pulled pork sandwiches but liked Benson’s the best. They promptly ordered 150 pounds for a family wedding. The moral of the story is clear to Benson.

“Do a good job on the little things and big things will follow,” he said.