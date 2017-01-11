Sara Ann Loughran (Cruickshank) of Shelburne, Vt. died Jan. 7 at her home at Wake Robin.

A longtime resident of Scarsdale, Bronxville, and Big Indian, N.Y., she was born on July 16, 1922, the daughter of Robert F. Cruickshank and Helen Cruickshank (McGovern) and married 53 years to her loving husband John B. Loughran (predeceased).

She was a graduate of the Sacred Heart School and Manhattanville College in NYC. A devout Catholic, and first and foremost, a devoted wife and the mother of six children, she also enjoyed playing bridge, paddle tennis, tennis, and golf, during summers in the Catskill Mountains, as well as volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

Survived by her brother Robert Cruickshank of Big Indian, N.Y., her sister Jean Maher (Cruickshank) of Palm City, Fla. and Windham, N.Y., her daughters Cornelia of Camarillo, Calif., Barbara of Northford, Conn., Marianne of Burlington, Vt., Virginia of Shelburne ,Vt., her sons John of Shelburne, Vt., Robert of Clifton Park, N.Y. and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 12, at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Shelburne, Vt. As an alternative to flowers, memorials in Sara Ann’s name may be made to Meals on Wheels America at https://www.mowaa.org/donate, or a charity of one’s choice.