SCHIP winter grant deadline

The winter deadline for SCHIP grant applications is Tuesday, Jan. 31. Since SCHIP began making grants in 2003, the resale shop located in the center of Shelburne has awarded over $400,000 to area organizations.

Over the years, many nonprofits have used their awarded funds to continue their mission to improve the lives of our neighbors and strengthen our communities.

Grants range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Grants may not exceed $3,000 per request, and only one grant can be received within a year by any one entity.

Applicant requirements:

Be a 501c(3) or submit the application through such an organization.

Projects must serve residents of Shelburne, Charlotte, and/or Hinesburg.

Funds may not be applied to annual operating budgets or permanent staffing.

One application per organization per calendar year.

Grants deadlines are Jan. 31, May 31, and Sept. 30.

To obtain an application, go to the contact link on the SCHIP’s Treasure website at www.SCHIPSTreasure.org.