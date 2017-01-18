Don Stevens announces candidacy for Selectboard — Don Stevens

I feel that the Selectboard has lost touch with the voters of Shelburne and the understanding that their decisions affect our ability to afford to live here. We need to bring cooperation and accountability back to the Board. The Selectboard members are elected to work in the best interest of the residents of Shelburne and keep us informed. I attended the last Board meeting and felt avoidance to my questions and felt hostility for asking questions about expenditures.

Regardless of what side of the legal actions residents of Shelburne feel about the salt shed and other legal issues facing the town, I feel that when any Department or Board spends 10 times what they are budgeted for, voters should be consulted. Even if there is no official responsibility to do so in the town charter, there should be a moral obligation to allow the people who need to pay for the added expenditures to have a vote. It is time to make such expectations of our elected officials. I ask for your support on Election Day.

My background: IT Director, HIPAA Security Officer, and Chief of the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe. Leader, businessman, writer, and lecturer. Featured in magazines, books, TV shows, and documentaries in regards to my native culture. Appointed to the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs by Governor Douglas in 2006 for two terms and served as Chair. Over 26 years of experience in successfully developing information technology, logistics, and manufacturing strategies for multi-million dollar companies including A.N. Deringer, Century International Arms, and the Counseling Services of Addison County. Proudly served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Champlain College with a degree in computer information systems. Currently lives in Shelburne with his wife Diane. I have six grown children and soon to be four grandchildren. Other volunteer work includes being President of “Abenaki Helping Abenaki” non-profit organization, Chair of an IT Director’s Committee for the Vermont Designated Agencies, Professional Affiliate to UVM’s Master Degree program on Leadership and Sustainability, and former member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment for Enosburg Falls.

Don Stevens, Chief Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, Shelburne