Meetings in town

Town of Shelburne Board & Commission Meeting Dates*
The Cemetery Commission has added a monthly meeting (the 3rd Thursday at 7pm in the Staff Room).
The Bikes & Paths Committee will meet at 6pm on Jan. 16 only.
The Housing Committee has added a monthly meeting on the 1st Monday at 6pm in the Staff Room.
Regular Schedule
Bikes & Paths Committee – 3rd Monday, 7pm in MR 2
Cemetery Commission – 3rd Thursday, 7pm in the Staff Room
Development Review Board – 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 7pm in MR 1
Dog Park Committee – 1st Monday, 6pm in MR 2
Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee – 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 8:15am in MR 2
Historical Society – 3rd Monday, 6:30pm in MR 1
Housing Committee – 1st Monday, 6pm in the Staff Room
Pierson Library Board of Trustees – 3rd Thursday, 7pm at the library
Planning Commission – 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 7pm in MR 1
Selectboard – 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 7pm in MR 1
Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee – 2nd Wednesday, 7pm in MR 2
Social Services – 4th Wednesday, 6:30pm in MR 2
Tree Committee – 2nd Wednesday, 7pm in MR 1
Water Commission – 1st Monday, 5pm in the Town Manager’s office
*Meetings are subject to change