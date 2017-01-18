Meetings in town

Town of Shelburne Board & Commission Meeting Dates*

The Cemetery Commission has added a monthly meeting (the 3rd Thursday at 7pm in the Staff Room).

The Bikes & Paths Committee will meet at 6pm on Jan. 16 only.

The Housing Committee has added a monthly meeting on the 1st Monday at 6pm in the Staff Room.

Regular Schedule

Bikes & Paths Committee – 3rd Monday, 7pm in MR 2

Cemetery Commission – 3rd Thursday, 7pm in the Staff Room

Development Review Board – 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 7pm in MR 1

Dog Park Committee – 1st Monday, 6pm in MR 2

Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee – 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 8:15am in MR 2

Historical Society – 3rd Monday, 6:30pm in MR 1

Housing Committee – 1st Monday, 6pm in the Staff Room

Pierson Library Board of Trustees – 3rd Thursday, 7pm at the library

Planning Commission – 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 7pm in MR 1

Selectboard – 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 7pm in MR 1

Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee – 2nd Wednesday, 7pm in MR 2

Social Services – 4th Wednesday, 6:30pm in MR 2

Tree Committee – 2nd Wednesday, 7pm in MR 1

Water Commission – 1st Monday, 5pm in the Town Manager’s office

*Meetings are subject to change