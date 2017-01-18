Report from Montpelier

By Rep. Kate Webb

“Which brings me to my final point,” President Obama said in his farewell address, “our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted… And all of this depends on our participation: on each of us accepting the responsibility of citizenship, regardless of which way the pendulum of power swings.”

Moving through the first floor of the Statehouse, I find myself carrying the weight of responsibility of my elected position as we all face the uncertainty coming out of Washington and the unknown implications for Vermont. Yet, walking by the bust of Abraham Lincoln surrounded by a group of school children, I slip back to the reason I accepted the responsibility to do this work.

Moving to the second floor, the first door on my left is the Judiciary Committee, tasked with addressing all “judicial and legal affairs.” No small task. There are disparities in the way the 14 county criminal justice systems address crime that must be addressed. Certain reforms in bail statutes could help ensure against flight risk while also reducing state costs for those who cannot post bail.

Next door is House Education, tasked with addressing the “education needs of Vermonters and funding thereof.” With six of the eleven members, including myself, new to the committee, we have spent important time asking questions to help us better understand our education funding system. Two new reports with different funding designs are currently under review and can be found here: http://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/document/2018/10/Date/1-10-2017

With the governor’s commitment to pre-kindergarten and post-high-school education, the committee is also reviewing updates in these areas. With publicly funded pre-K now in effect, the committee is reviewing successes and challenges in its implementation. Expect to see a bill within the next couple of weeks to allow districts more time to gain an accurate count and thus adequately fund pre-K programs.

In the area of higher education, career and technical center presenters underscored that the “vocational ed” many of us grew up with is a thing of the past. Our technical education is far more robust, complex, and connected to dynamic careers, opportunities for advancement, and further learning. With the governor’s call to improve Vermont’s economy and workforce, these centers are in a position to be a workhorse toward that goal.

Moving up the narrow stairs to the third floor, the first door on the left is the House Appropriations Committee. The 2017 budget, finalized last May, covers July 1, 2016-June 30, 2017. Because the outlook for future revenue indicates that it will not meet future spending, the Appropriations Committee’s first bill will be to adjust the budget so that we will not spend more than we will have. Often confused as a deficit, the Budget Adjustment Act is not about past but future spending. This generally involves cutting, and can also involve moving money from one location to another. The House typically passes this by the end of January, and the Senate in February. The governor will present his budget for 2018 next week.

Please feel free to contact me at kwebb@leg.state.vt.us or 802 233-7798. I am always happy to meet with you either in Montpelier Tuesday-Friday or in Shelburne by appointment Saturday-Monday.