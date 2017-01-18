Selectboard updated on school budget and intermodal facility noise

The Jan. 10 meeting of the Shelburne Selectboard was a joint gathering with the school district for the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget. The municipal and school budgets were the first of several significant issues addressed.

Dave Connery, chair of the Shelburne Community School and Champlain Valley School District boards, presented a draft school budget of $75,429,730. The 2017-18 cost per equalized pupil in CVSD is expected to be $15,454.15 for the 3,842 students.

Town Manager Joe Colangelo presented the municipal budget, with expenditures totaling $8,110,052. This was a 4.8% ($370,825) increase from the current year’s budget.

Members Josh Dein and Jerry Storey both spoke in favor of increasing help in the finance department from 10 hours per week to 20, a move with which Finance Director Peter Frankenberg disagreed.

“There are many things I’d like to include in the budget, but considering the tax burden on people it’s very important you have to say ‘no’ for some things,” Chairman Gary von Stange said.

The motion to increase the hours to 20 per week failed.

Covered next in the meeting was the issue of proposed amendments to zoning bylaws to regulate the secondary impacts of adult entertainment. The issue had been thrust into the spotlight recently when an attorney made an inquiry on behalf of a client looking to open a “gentlemen’s club.”

In opening the discussion about the zoning bylaws, von Stange said he had reviewed approximately 40 case studies regarding the adverse secondary impacts of adult entertainment establishments. Also, about 100 residents had spoken with him about their concerns about such businesses.

Adult entertainment is considered protected speech under the U.S. Constitution. However, municipalities can create regulations to safeguard against the negative secondary impacts that often accompany such businesses. Von Stange cited several concerns highlighted both within case studies and expressed by residents, including: negative impact on property values, personal and property crimes, lewdness, public indecency, potential spread of disease, illicit drug use, litter, and others.

The specific review criteria of the bylaws require that impacts must be comparable to those of non-adult entertainment use. Such businesses cannot be within 600 feet of a sensitive use area such as a school, daycare, library, religious facility, public park, or residential zoning district. They also cannot be within 1,000 feet of other such businesses. Additionally, they cannot be within 150 feet of a public right-of-way. With these restrictions in place, 114.8 acres within the town would, in theory, be available for such use.

The proposed amendments passed.

Next addressed was another issue that has been the topic of quite a bit of discussion recently: the increase of industrial noise from the intermodal facility. Neighborhoods nearby have experienced noise impacts from daily goings-on at the facility.

Member John Kerr, who had taken the lead on the issue, spoke of issues that residents and businesses have been facing from the facility. The Lake Champlain Waldorf School is a neighboring property, and teachers have faced disruptions to their classroom instruction time due to the noise. Students have also expressed fear of the loud noises that occur throughout the day.

Also of concern have been changes to the Bay Road Bridge. The ballast from the railroad bridge, Kerr said, is now falling on the roadway.

One resident addressing the board said that the industrial noise has changed the character of Shelburne. He and his neighbors have been subjected to sleep-shattering noise starting at around 6am daily.

Other residents spoke of how their homes located in residential neighborhoods have now been thrust into noise types and volumes of an industrial zone. Negative impacts on home resale values, rental values, and other issues were among the concerns expressed by residents.

While the focus was not train noise but rather the loud industrial noises that have affected a swath of the town, there has also been an uptick in that as well. The facility has prompted an increase in the amount of train traffic into the town.

Although the Town does not have much information on the facility’s operations, Kerr said, this sort of activity, and the accompanying loud industrial noises, will likely occur throughout most of the year. Additionally, the site currently only has one of two planned salt sheds constructed and in operation.

While the railroad had an agreement for mitigating the impact it had on the city of Burlington, Vermont Rail had refused any such agreement when it established the facility in Shelburne. In fact, Kerr said, they had been very specific in their wish not to limit their operations in any way. Von Stange noted that the Town has made overtures to address these issues and the matter of what materials are being brought in, and the railroad has been uncooperative.

The item was not up for decision at the meeting. However, von Stange encouraged residents to contact Kerr about concerns that they have regarding the noise.

Members voted to approve several things during the meeting. Shelburne’s Revolving Loan Fund application for sewer improvements got a yes. So too did the Town’s UPWP grant application to the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the Library Building Steering Committee’s request to conduct a professionally constructed survey, and adoption of resolution, warning, and declaration of official intent for the issuance of a general obligation bond to purchase a quint.

The three-hour meeting wrapped up with members going into executive session to discuss litigation with Vermont Rail and the town manager’s contract. The next regular meeting of the Selectboard will be Jan. 24.