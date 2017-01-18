Slowing traffic on Marsett and Falls Roads — Tom Zenaty

I would add my voice to the many in town concerned about pedestrian safety, particularly on Marsett and Falls Roads. High vehicle speeds have been documented on those roads for years. We who live on those roads or in neighborhoods surrounding them are part of what we should proudly acknowledge is our “historic village core.” But walking in our town is not always a safe undertaking. To the credit of town officials, efforts are underway to begin to address these concerns, with a modest amount of money budgeted for 2017-2018. It seems certain in my mind that more monies will be needed in the future to significantly alter driver speeds. It is my hope that continued good work with the town will, in the end, result in a far more pedestrian-friendly environment that does justice to the term “Shelburne Village.”

Tom Zenaty, Shelburne