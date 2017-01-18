Town and village group addresses traffic safety issues

In recent months, Shelburne Village pedestrian and bicyclist safety has been in the spotlight, in particular, on Falls Road and Marsett Road. A group of concerned residents has been actively involved in bringing attention to the issues, and the Town has taken steps to respond to some of those concerns.

The grassroots group was originally established last July in order to address excessive speed and pedestrian safety issues on Marsett Road and upper Falls Road. In autumn, the group’s focus expanded to lower Falls Road as well.

Since its formation, the Village Pedestrian Safety Group has held regular meetings. While the group is not an official CBC, it has maintained regular communication with Town Manager Joe Colangelo and other Town staff.

Colangelo said steps were taken in recent months to respond to the group’s concerns. The Town added crosswalks at the Veterans Monument and on Marsett Road, repainted and thickened fog lines, and painted the speed limit on the road.

One solution for which some residents have voiced support is lower speed limits. That, however, is not currently an option.

“[We] can’t arbitrarily set the speed limit,” Colangelo said, explaining that speed limits in the state have to be set based on results from studies. “At least right now, the data collected does not allow us to reduce the speed limit and be valid. Our inability to reduce the speed limit could be changed, but there’s probably some need for physical alterations to the road that would cause people to naturally reduce their speed.”

At the Jan. 3 Selectboard meeting, members voted to put $12,000 into the budget specifically for Village pedestrian safety, a move that Colangelo supports.

The issue of Shelburne Village pedestrian safety is an ongoing one, and it is a balancing act, Colangelo said. The desire for the historic village to remain quaint and walkable is up against the reality of Route 7 being a major thoroughfare and Marsett and Falls Roads being major connectors.

Other areas of Shelburne are of concern as well. The Village Pedestrian Safety Group is continuing to broaden its focus. For instance, a concern about pedestrian safety on the Laplatte Bridge was brought up at the group’s Oct. 25 meeting.

The Town is taking steps to make improvements in several other areas throughout town, such as the addition of a gate at Cynosure Drive and changing the parking ordinance regarding on-street parking along Martindale Road.