Development Review Board approves three applications

At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Development Review Board heard testimony on three different applications:

Jessica Humphrey described the design review application she submitted for a façade sign at 11 Falls Road for Willow House, her business that will soon be opening in this location. The DRB approved the application, provided she obtains a sign permit and uses existing lighting.

A sketch plan submitted by Jay Desautels for the resubdivison of an existing four-lot subdivision into six lots at 0 Pond Road. The DRB had made a site visit to the property on Jan. 7. The DRB voted to classify the application as a major subdivision and authorized the owner to prepare a preliminary plan application.

A sketch plan application filed by John and Amy Saar for a minor subdivision at 3735 Harbor Road. Dave Marshall of Civil Engineering Associates appeared before the DRB to explain the subdivision, noting that a new driveway requiring a curb cut on Harbor Road is planned for access to the newly created lot. After discussion and hearing from Brian Jackson, whose property abuts the Saars’, the DRB did classify the application as a minor subdivision and authorized the applicants to prepare a final plan application. However, the DRB indicated that it would give further serious consideration to the proposed curb cut at the next stage of the process.

DRB Administrator Kaitlin Mitchell reported that new fencing is being proposed for the Shelburne Dog Park, and if there were no objections from DRB members, she would grant administrative approval for the fencing. The DRB had no objection.

The next meeting of the DRB will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7pm in the Municipal Center.