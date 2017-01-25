Falls Road resident weighs in on traffic — Susan E. McLellan

When I saw the letters to the editor of the Shelburne News this past week about traffic and speeds in the village my first thought was, here we go again! We have lived at 910 Falls Road since 1980 and every decade or so someone decides they would like Shelburne to be a quaint 1950s village with very few cars and where pedestrians and cyclists can walk and ride down the middle of the road! That ship has sailed!

While I do appreciate the fact that this small group of people really are trying to make our village safer, the only way to do that is a constant police presence in our neighborhoods! Hand out speeding tickets and let it be known Shelburne does not tolerate speeding in our town!

The last time this issue was brought up, our Selectboard spent THOUSANDS on a traffic study that showed the speed limits were averaging as posted on Marsett, Falls and Longmeadow but were excessive on Harbor Road, where children go to school! I am very concerned that the Selectboard has already given this group $12,000 when this money could be used for schools, emergency services, and maintenance of existing town buildings. I know that our town manager and Selectboard are trying to placate everyone on this issue, but I urge them NOT to spend more money on studies, and let our police increase neighborhood coverage and ticket speeders and distracted drivers.

Susan E. McLellan, Shelburne