News from the Pierson library

Thursday: Drop by the library after school Thursday for our 3:15pm showing of the PG-rated “Kung Fu Panda 3.” Enjoy the movie and snacks with friends.

Tonight The Minecraft Club will meet at 6:30pm for another evening of Minecraft challenges. You must be in grade 5 or higher and have your own Minecraft account. If you need to use a library computer, please call 802-985-5124 to reserve one because we only have a limited number. Snacks will be provided.

Tonight Green Mountain Audubon Society: Hank Kaestner on “Taiwan – the Beautiful Island” Did you know that Taiwan, with almost 30 different avian species including two spectacular pheasants and a large blue magpie, is a birdwatcher’s paradise? Hank will be sharing pictures of his two-week adventure in Taiwan and will discuss the birds, history, geography, culture, and cuisine of the island. Free and open to the public. The event begins at 6:30pm.

Fiber Arts Friday Bring your favorite needlework project – whether knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidering, needlepoint, or whatever – to the library on Friday, Jan. 27 at 3pm for a cup of tea with others who share your love for the fiber arts. Casual conversation and great fellowship await.

Maker Club The Maker Club, open to those in grades 5 and up, will meet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10:30am to build a flickering LED fire to keep in your pocket, and a “bristlebot” out of a toothbrush head and cell phone monitor to race around the table. Advanced registration required, so please call the library at 802-985-5124 to reserve your spot now.

Family Board Game Afternoon Bring your family to the library on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 1:30pm for an afternoon of family fun. Library volunteer Oliver Dienz brings games for all ages and levels. Play an old favorite or try one of our new additions. All are welcome.

Storytime and Crafts with Caitlin Join Youth Assistant Caitlin on Monday morning at 10:30am for some stories and a craft project that even our youngest patrons may enjoy. Caitlin picks a different theme each week, and on Monday, Jan. 30, the theme will be trucks.

Landa Townsend Brings the Circus Join artist Landa Townsend on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2:30pm for the third session on the history of the circus. This week, Landa will be showing you how to make wooden circus wagons, which we will then use to create a circus parade exhibit for the library. When your exhibition is over, you will be able to bring home everything you’ve built! Please register in advance by calling the library at 802-985-5124 so we will have enough materials for everyone.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help. If you’ve hit a roadblock on the road to tracing your family history, schedule an appointment with library volunteer John Kelley on a Wednesday afternoon between 1pm and 4pm. John can direct you to usually free and widely available resources that may help you in your endeavor.