An open letter to Mr. Wulfson — Lisa Winkler

An open letter to Mr. Wulfson, owner of Vermont Rail System: I am curious why you continue to fight with all your considerable might Vermont’s Act 250 and Shelburne’s local zoning laws for the industrial trucking and rail facility you and Barrett Trucking are building in Shelburne. If what Vermont Rail does is as benign as you say: “animal feed, grains, home heating fuels and forest products,” why won’t you agree to environmental regulations, local design and review processes, and the same noise mitigation agreements that you have for your industrial site in Burlington? Also, why do you refuse to attend mediation talks with Shelburne Town officials? We have testimony of people’s houses cracking, multiple issues with disturbing noises, schools disrupted, and likely water pollution. Many of us did attend your “open house” last fall, and we understand that the site is only partially developed, and yet, the effects are already severe. Why can’t you see that what you are doing is harmful to many and beneficial to only a few? Your words belie your motives.

I am not against rail or economical and efficient methods of transporting goods. I am simply asking that Vermont Rail System step up and do the right thing just like every other business in Vermont. It’s time to bring to light the actual owners, operators, and intended uses of the industrial facility in Shelburne so that someday we may be able to coexist.

Lisa Winkler, Shelburne