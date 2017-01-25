PARKS and REC NEWS

​​​Me & My Guy Valentine Dance ​Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 6:30-8:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Recreation Office. This special event is for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, neighbor, etc.) in the Town Gym. Come enjoy a fun evening together including a photo booth, treats, music, & dancing! Ticket prices are $20 per couple and $5 per additional person. Check or cash only please.

Early Morning Boot Camp ​Join instructor Kristin Hartley to work as a group with your neighbors, supporting and being supported to obtain your fitness goals. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome! This is a fun, motivating way to get fit and a great way to kick-start your day! This class is held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 30 through March 10 from 6-7am in the Town Gym. The session fee is $100 for residents and $110 for nonresidents.

