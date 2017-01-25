SCS students collecting postcards from around the globe

If you’re heading somewhere fun for February break, or your best friend lives in Thailand or your mom lives in Turkey, Natalie Lodge’s fifth grade class at Shelburne Community School wants to hear from you. The students are studying world geography, and part of the fun is collecting postcards from around the world.

In an email home to parents, Lodge said, “This is a great way for kids to make personal connections to our social studies unit, and they really enjoy receiving ‘snail mail.’” The class welcomes cards until the end of the school year.

Students and parents are reaching out to friends, family, and friends of friends to ask for postcards. The students will create a display at school to share their mail with the school. Last year, during the first year of a two-year loop, the budding geographers managed to receive a postcard from every state in the United States. Collecting a card from every country in the world is a tall order, but the tenacious group is hoping for cards from every corner of the globe.

Postcards can be sent to Natalie Lodge, Shelburne Community School, 345 Harbor Rd., Shelburne, Vt. 05482.