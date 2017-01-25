Selectboard moves to remove Josh Dein from board

A breach of fiduciary duties to the Town of Shelburne. That is at the heart of a call for the removal of Selectboard member Josh Dein presented at the board’s Jan. 24 meeting. The move was made by the Board after nearly a year of alleged concerning behaviors on the part of Dein.

The decision was announced after an approximately two-hour Executive Session held early in the Board’s meeting. As Selectboard Chair Gary von Stange read the list of specifications of the alleged causes for removal—a document hand-delivered to all Selectboard members including Dein—the meeting was interrupted briefly by a power outage that plunged the room into darkness.

One of the issues at hand is that Dein is accused of having discussed with a corporate representative of a party opponent, active issues in the pending Vermont Railway lawsuit. Dein allegedly had the conversation while he was in possession of information relating to confidential legal strategy. In addition, Dein allegedly had this discussion without authorization of, or notice to, the Selectboard. In that same vein, he had also publicly discussed items directly relating to confidential litigation strategy in public on Front Porch Forum–doing so even after having been cautioned by both the Town Attorney and von Stange, in his capacity as Selectboard Chair not to do so.

The document also cited issues of temper tantrums during Selectboard meetings, executive sessions, and immediately after at least one meeting. In one instance, Dein had approached member John Kerr while screaming at him and raising his hand toward him—an incident witnessed by member Colleen Parker.

Dein is also accused of repeatedly violating Vermont Open Meeting laws by sending emails discussing Town business to the entire Selectboard. He allegedly continued this even after being warned against doing so.

Due to his behaviors, Dein has been accused of violating his Oath of Office. He had sworn that he would, the document says, “faithfully execute the office of Selectboard and would do equal right and justice to all persons to the best of his judgment and ability, according to law.”

Members voted 3-1 to approve a motion to authorize the Town Attorney to conduct legal research and draft a legal memorandum with an opinion as to whether Dein’s behavior rises to the level of Removal for Cause. Board member Jerry Storey was absent from the evening’s meeting. That memorandum will be presented to the Selectboard by this Friday.

If the Town Attorney believes Dein’s behavior rises to that level, a special Selectboard meeting will be scheduled for Feb. 3. There the Selectboard would receive evidence, consider it, and render a decision regarding Dein’s fate.

Also, approved 3-1 were motions to adopt the specifications of the alleged causes for removal and to authorize the Town Attorney to contact any individuals relevant to the matter.

Several other issues were also addressed. Parking ordinance amendments to prohibit parking on portions of Martindale Road were approved.

A two-year Town Manager’s contract with option for a third year was approved in a vote of 3-1. The contract would continue many of the things contained within the current contract but would add more stability for the Town Manager and give the Town a greater retention ability.

Approved unanimously were the signing of the annual Town Meeting warning, nomination of a delegate for a special meeting of the Vermont League of Cities & Towns, Shelburne’s 2017 Highway Mileage Certificate, a wastewater allocation for Fisher Place Lot 4, a second class liquor license for Enoteca, and a one-year capital equipment note.