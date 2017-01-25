Shelburne Historical Society Presentation: Archeology at Shelburne Steamboat Graveyard

Who knew what treasures lay beneath the waters of Shelburne Bay? Well, now we know, as Lake Champlain Maritime Museum Archeologist Chris Sabick and a team of colleagues have been exploring an amazing underwater boat graveyard for the past three summers. On Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11am, Sabick will share his findings with the public at a presentation at Shelburne Town Hall hosted by Shelburne Historical Society.

Sabick will discuss the final results of the third year of archeological fieldwork at the Shelburne Steamboat Graveyard, as well as the history and importance of the Shelburne Shipyard itself. He will present new information revealed during the 2016 field season, which conclusively identifies the wrecks located within the Steamboat Graveyard, while interweaving the story of the Shelburne shipyard and Shelburne Point into his illustrated talk.

Sabick joined the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in 1998, and has acted as the Director of Conservation since 2000. In 2013, he took the reins of the Maritime Research Institute, the museum’s archaeological research wing, as Archaeological Director. Chris currently lives in Vergennes with his wife and two children.

The program is free and open to everyone interested in this significant piece of the history of Shelburne/Lake Champlain and Vermont.