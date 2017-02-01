Dein’s future on Selectboard to be determined

The Town of Shelburne is preparing for a special Selectboard meeting on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7pm to consider the removal of board member Josh Dein. The move comes after nearly a year of an alleged pattern of concerning behaviors from Dein, both during Selectboard meetings and in other personal and written interactions with his fellow board members and the Town at large. On Tuesday, Dein’s lawyer Pietro Lynn had filed a temporary restraining order against the Town to stop Friday’s meeting. The Vermont Superior Court has scheduled a hearing for 10am on Friday to consider the restraining order. (Please check our Facebook and Twitter accounts for the latest information).
In an email to the Shelburne News, Lynn said, “We believe that the allegations raised against Josh are meritless. We will vigorously contest them and expect to prevail. There is no persuasive evidence to support the charges.”
The Town of Shelburne has posted on its website documents pertaining to Dein’s case at https://vt-shelburne.civicplus.com/452/removal-of-Selectboard-member, including a response to Lynn’s letter by Town Attorney Brian P. Monaghan.
“It is also our conclusion that our review of the evidence, when reviewed in the totality of the allegations, warrants removal (of Dein) for cause,” wrote Monaghan in a letter to the Selectboard yesterday.
Dein’s first Selectboard meeting was Mar. 8, 2016. Less than three months later, tensions on the board had risen to such a level that the Burlington Free Press ran an article titled “Shelburne Selectboard members struggle with civility,” which included a link to Vermont Community Access Media footage from a May 10 meeting during which Dein had startled the room with what the Free Press reporter characterized as “an explosive cry of ‘aye.’”
Selectboard members allege that a pattern of disruptive and threatening behavior continued. A call for Dein’s removal made at the Selectboard’s Jan. 24 meeting spelled out an assortment of allegations prompting the move.
The decision to hold the Feb. 3 meeting was announced after an executive session held during the board’s regularly scheduled Jan. 24 meeting. Selectboard Chair Gary von Stange read the list of specifications of the alleged causes for removal, a two-page document highlighting the various concerns.
Lynn said he anticipates that the Friday meeting will be postponed. “Three of the remaining four Board members are witnesses, who cannot decide the case,” he said. “The Board will not have a quorum without them. Further, we have raised an ethics complaint that we believe should cause the matter to be referred to the Shelburne Ethics Committee.”
The accusations from the two-page document read at the Selectboard meeting include the following:
Dein is accused of allegedly having engaged in conversation with a corporate representative ofa party opponent in the Vermont Railway case. It is alleged that he did so while in possession of information related to confidential legal strategy, and without authorization of or notice to the Selectboard. He is also accused of publicly discussing items directly relating to confidential litigation strategy in public, allegedly even after being cautioned by both the town attorney and Selectboard chair not to do so. Dein is also accused of repeatedly violating Vermont open-meeting laws by allegedly sending emails discussing town business to the entire Selectboard despite warnings against this kind of activity.
This is not the first time in Dein’s career that such concerns have been raised. A letter from 2009 to the Wisconsin Department of Justice highlighted concerns that some of Dein’s alleged behaviors in his capacity on a board in the town of Primrose violated the state’s open-meeting laws. Wisconsin’s DOJ suggested at that time that the concerns were such that they would best be addressed at the local level.
Due to the alleged pattern of behaviors during his time on the Shelburne Selectboard, Dein has been accused of violating his oath of office. In it, he swore to “faithfully execute the office of Selectboard and would do equal right and justice to all persons to the best of his judgment and ability, according to law.”
At the Jan. 24 meeting, members voted 3-1 (Jerry Storey was absent from the meeting due to illness) to approve a motion to authorize the town attorney to conduct legal research and draft a legal memorandum with an opinion as to whether Dein’s behavior rises to the level of removal for cause. The town attorney drafted that memorandum.
“People shouldn’t kid themselves to think that service on the Selectboard is easy. It’s not,” Town Manager Joe Colangelo said. “The public services provided by Shelburne’s municipal government impact the daily lives of the people here in very tangible ways. Providing these services is hard work, it’s serious work, difficult decisions must be made, and, at all times, Shelburne’s officers are obligated to place the Town’s interests before their own,” Colangelo said on Friday afternoon.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7pm on Friday in Meeting Room #2.
It is unclear why most of the comments from a previous article on this subject have disappeared. I wonder why?
I wanted to make these comments in response to those, but it now makes more sense to put them here.
The connections within the posts in the previous article are obvious, and troubling. There, the comments made by Marna Ehrech and Elise Seraus, as well those who have made similar ones on Front Porch Forum, are made by those active in the Vermont United group, which is dedicated to fighting the Vermont Rail project. While I have no objections to their efforts in this regard, it may be that they believe that this fight is the only one that is important in Shelburne. To them, von Stange, Kerr and Parker, are the “heroes” in this battle, willing to do whatever it takes to prevail. Their arguments, similar to what we have witnessed recently by the same Selectboard majority, suggest that anyone who dares to question the accepted dogma must be branded as a heretic and declared distracting and disruptive. In today’s edition, six former Selectboard members in a letter to the Shelburne News state that, “Disagreement among Board members is to be expected and indeed is a healthy sign that members are acting in good conscience to represent us.” (http://www.shelburnenews.com/2017/02/01/former-selectboard-members-urge-current-board-right-thing-tim-pudvar-bill-smith-chris-boyd-toni-supple-bob-roesler-jim-talley/)
We should heed their words, and not be diverted to single issue causes.
Any attempt to link the Selectboard’s recent actions with any future decisions on the Vermont Rail case, then followed by a campaign pitch for Kerr and Parker, is doing a disservice to the Town. The ability of Selectboard members to advocate for community interests without fear of reprisal is really what is at stake here, and needs to be supported for the well being of Shelburne.
