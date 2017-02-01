PARKS and REC NEWS

Spring/Summer Camps and Programs will be online in February! Check our website for up-to-date information at www.shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.

Me & My Guy Valentine Dance! ​Friday, Feb. 10, 6:30-8:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at the Recreation Office. This special event is for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, neighbor, etc.) in the Town Gym. Come enjoy a fun evening together including a photo booth, treats, music & dancing. Ticket prices are $20 per couple and $5 per additional person. Check or cash only please.