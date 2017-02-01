Response to Ron Bouchard’s post on Shelburnenews.com — Marna Ehrech, Shelburne

Thank you, Ron, for a well-thought-out response. Running a board is an endless job, and often a thankless task. Folks aren’t taking into account that until Josh Dein’s placement on the board, the Shelburne Selectboard ran smoothly, with the most harmony and effectiveness that it had ever experienced.

Having been a trustee on a national board, I know how critical it is that people put egos aside and work together to get the job done, quickly and efficiently. In such a setting, one bad apple can indeed spoil things quickly, and Josh Dein, regrettably, has been such a force. I have spoken with two board members, and hope to speak to more, because I care about what goes on in Shelburne, my home of 20 years. The behavior that Mr. Dein apparently considers normal and acceptable is completely outrageous, and no one on that board deserves such treatment.

This is not the first time Mr. Dein has had problems of this nature! In fact, he apparently had similar issues in Wisconsin when he lived there; the Wisconsin Department of Justice took note and had to address the situation in writing to someone who complained about his behavior on a planning commission there in 2009.

When the chair of the Selectboard gets complaints daily about one person, he can’t ignore them. When a Selectboard member continually breaks protocol, that’s it, they’re out. It can’t be tolerated.

The town attorney was asked to “… conduct legal research and draft a legal memorandum opining into whether Mr. Dein’s conduct rises to the level for Removal for Cause from the Selectboard as provided by the Shelburne Town Charter … and… further, if… it does… then schedule a Special Selectboard meeting to include a public hearing…”

Well, guess what, folks. The meeting/hearing is scheduled for this Friday. Can you connect the dots? THE TOWN ATTORNEY FOUND CAUSE. This isn’t about a witch hunt. This is about one guy being a jerk. His unacceptable behavior has for too long gotten in the way of the work of the Selectboard.

There are far too many important things the Shelburne Selectboard has on its to-do list. As long as Mr. Dein is being such a distraction, he’s costing us, the town, because the Selectboard can’t get their job done. Which, I might add, Colleen, John, and Gary have given years to doing very well, conscientiously, and selflessly. Jerry has only been on the board a short time, but has done his part.

If Josh Dein can’t play nicely with others and follow the rules that guide the Selectboard and their operations, then he needs to be removed. I don’t understand why he doesn’t gracefully accept the consequences of his actions and quietly resign. Creating more drama doesn’t serve the town, or the Selectboard. I voted for him, assuming he had the best interests of the town at heart. I encourage him to do the right thing now.

Marna Ehrech, Shelburne